LEWISBURG — Triple-digit active cases of coronavirus at United States Penitentiary (USP) Allenwood were reported Tuesday.
The daily update of the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) COVID-19 map indicated 113 inmates and a single staff member had confirmed active cases. The inmate numbers increased by nearly 30 since the previous report.
Allenwood Medium reported 26 confirmed cases among inmates, Allenwood Low reported a single case among inmates and two among staff.
Meantime, USP Lewisburg had five inmates and one staff member with active coronavirus cases.
By comparison, BOP facilities in Minersville, Harrisburg, Loretto, Canaan and Otisville, N.Y. had no reported active cases among inmates. However, each facility had a handful of staff members reporting active cases.
Other local institutions regularly updating COVID-19 numbers included Asbury Riverwoods. Though no residents were reporting active cases, five were quarantined due to potential exposure. One associate reported an active case while seven were quarantined.
Mifflinburg Area School District, on winter break until Tuesday, Jan. 4, last reported five confirmed cases in the high school, four in the elementary school and three in the intermediate school.
