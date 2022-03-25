RIVERSIDE — Merck and Company offered no new information the day after announcing the phase-out of its Cherokee plant in Riverside.
Cherokee produces active ingredients for antibiotics for the major pharmaceutical company. Their brand names include Primaxim, Tienam and Recarbrio.
A news release issued Wednesday indicated that starting in 2024 the plant would cease operations.
"Currently, we do not know the ultimate disposition of the site," the news release read. "This decision will impact approximately 300 full time Merck employees. With separations occurring in a phased approach over a number of years, no separations related to this closure are expected in 2022."
Employees would apparently be provided with "separation benefits" or be offered other jobs within the company. Transfers would be offered in a way to ensure continued operation of the Cherokee plant before it is finally closed.
Notification of employees under the federal WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification) Act would only be necessary if 50 or more employees lost their jobs during any 30-day period.
Employees who work an average of less than 20 hours per week or have worked less than six months in the last 12 months were exempt from the WARN requirement. They would be accommodated in other ways according to the state Department of Labor and Industry website.
Chemical and Engineering News noted that Cherokee was first run by Merck in the 1940s. The plant was owned by PRWT Services for a time, but was bought back by Merck in 2010.
