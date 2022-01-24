Support groups
LEWISBURG — Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for the month of February. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in hospital facilities and during all in-person support groups. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend support groups.
• Bariatric: 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This month’s topic is “Decrease Inflammation through Diet.” Call 570-523-3290 to register.
• Empty Arms: 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28 at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.
For more information on any of these support groups, please call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Screenings
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of February.
Skin Cancer Screen: 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Heart Screen: 7 to 10 a..m. Monday, Feb. 14, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. This free screening assists in the detection and prevention of heart-related issues. The screenings include lipid panel (good, bad, and total cholesterol levels, triglycerides), blood pressure, and body composition. Results will be reviewed by a physician and mailed to you. A 12-hour fast is required prior to your appointment.
Comprehensive Blood Screen: 6:30 to 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.
Blood Pressure Screenings:
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, Sunbury YMCA
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, Milton YMCA
• 8:45 to 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, Mifflinburg YMCA
• Also by appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.
Blood Sugar Screenings:
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 1, Sunbury YMCA
• 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, Lewisburg YMCA, The Miller Center
• 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22, Milton YMCA
• Also by appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.
To register for screenings that require appointments, call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.
Classes
LEWISBURG- Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of classes through the month of February. For the safety of participants, masking is required while inside Hospital facilities and during all learning sessions. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend classes.
Prepared Childbirth Classes:
• Prenatal Breastfeeding: 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 2, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center. This class is for the expectant mother and one support person. The course covers the advantages of breastfeeding and the common concerns associated with it.
• Weekend Prepared Childbirth Class: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center. $50 registration fee. This class is designed for the busy parents-to-be who are unable to attend the weekly Prepared Childbirth sessions. Everything new moms need to know about labor and delivery, breathing, and relaxation will be covered in class.
• Newborn Care: 8:30 a.m.. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Evangelical Community Hospital in the Miller Conference Center. This class is designed to teach caregivers how to diaper, bathe, and feed their baby. This class also covers post-partum depression and care of the new mother.
• Prepared Childbirth Refresher Class: Dates are not pre-determined. Call the Community Health and Wellness at 570-786-3200 to schedule a class. Couples are provided with current labor technique information in a private, appointment-only setting.
• Child Safety Seat Checks: For your convenience and the safety of your child, have your child’s safety seat checked at Community Health and Wellness. Appointments are required. Call 570-768-3200.
CPR Classes:
• Heartsaver Adult/Child/Infant CPR Class: 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8, at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
• HeartCode BLS Skills Check Class: 12:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
• Heartsaver First Aid, CPR, and AED Skills Check Class: 8:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
• Basic Life Support for Healthcare Providers Class: 1 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17, at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. Registration is required; call 570-768-3200 or register online.
Other Classes:
• Wellness 360 Active Aging Network, The Do’s and Don’ts of Online Safety, 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 9, at The Miller Center, Room D/E, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. To join Wellness 360, call 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com/Wellness360.
• Freedom from Smoking. The seven-week program can explain tools needed to be smoke-free. Call 570-768-3200 to schedule an appointment with a certified facilitator.
• Health Coaching. Call 570-768-3200 for pricing and more information.
Hospital introduces wellness program
LEWISBURG — Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital is introducing a new program for adults 55 and older.
Wellness 360 is a group program focused on the whole person and aimed at helping people age 55 and over live their healthiest lives. Membership is free and includes perks like early notification of upcoming events, free health screenings, educational opportunities and discounts at local businesses.
Monthly educational programs focus on topics related to health, aging and living well.
First access will be offered to screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar, bone density, heel, body composition and cardiac risk and balance assessments..
Throughout the year, special events are held including AARP Smart Driver first-time and refresher courses, CarFit Checks, and the annual National Senior Health and Fitness Day that focuses on community resources available to active agers.
Interested individuals 55 and older can visit www.evanhospital.com/Wellness360 to register online or to print off a registration form and send it in to Evangelical Community Health and Wellness at 1 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA, 17837.
