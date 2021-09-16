MIDDLEBURG — Four men and one woman were honored Wednesday upon graduation from 17th Judicial District Treatment Court.
Before the most recent graduates shared their thoughts at the Snyder Count Court House, Kelcie Danowsky offered words of inspiration.
Danowsky, 28, of Lewisburg, said heroin used to numb the pain of trauma was a major part of her story. There were arrests and sentences of probation, but she kept using and got caught again and was jailed.
“Nothing really stopped me and nothing was going to stop me,” Danowsky said. “I didn’t really care about my life or the consequences I had to face at the time. I just kept using as if nothing worse was ever going to happen.”
Danowsky was caught driving under the influence and was offered Treatment Court. Yet she continued to use, went to jail, faced rehab before finding out she was pregnant.
“I made a promise to myself and my daughter that I would strive to be the best I could be,” Danowsky said. “Then I started to pay attention in meetings. I got a sponsor and she was amazing.”
It was only then that Danowsky used the resources offered by Treatment Court. The program requires accountability, attendance at therapy and 12-Step fellowships as an alternative to jail.
Danowsky said though the problem is serious and seemingly everywhere, things will get better if the right steps are taken. She urged graduates and current Treatment Court members to build a strong support system.
“Please don’t shut down,” she said. “Don’t shut your people out. Don’t stop going to meetings. Don’t hide from your sponsor. Don’t hide from yourself.”
Danowsky concluded she didn’t need a needle in her arm to get through the day and be happy. Taking action, such as speaking at Treatment Court, was the key to not retreating to the habit she used to have.
Graduates received warm congratulations from Union County President Judge Michael T. Hudock and Judge Lori Hackenberg. Each also received a certificate and a time to offer experience and thanks.
Graduates included Joshua L. Smith, Brett K. Bartlett, Stephen E. Heyman and Brody N. Reibsome.
Heather A. Reichenbach, also a graduate, was not in attendance. Hudock said Reichenbach gave birth to a healthy baby girl the night before and would be asked to speak to current court members next week.
