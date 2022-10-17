WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently approved $1 million in grants to 18 nonprofit organizations through community fund grants.
More than $2.5 million in requests were considered through the fall grant cycle. Advisory Board members worked with FCFP staff to determine the most advantageous uses of the funding. Service area, population, sustainability, community support, need, and adherence to the grant criteria were considered for each proposal.
Williamsport Lycoming Community Fund grantees are:
• Susquehanna Valley CASA — Voices for Children, $10,529, for volunteer recruitment initiatives.
• Family Promise of Lycoming County, $35,000, for expansion of services.
• Montoursville Public Library Association, $50,000, for renovations to the Konkle Memorial Library.
• Pennsylvania College of Technology, $50,000, for decorative arts restoration for the Community Arts Center.
• YWCA Northcentral PA, $50,000, for replacement of 100+ year old plumbing.
• Central Area Fire Chiefs Association, $100,000, for repair of the training building.
• STEP Inc., $105,000, for replacement of windows for the Lincoln Street facility.
• North Central Sight Services, $126,750, for a restroom low vision solution renovation project.
• Borough of Jersey Shore, $159,578, for a Regional Public Safety Complex project.
• Greater Lycoming Habitat for Humanity, $250,000, for the building of new homes on Scott and Clark streets.
Greater Susquehanna Valley Community Fund grantees are:
• Keystone Service Systems, $5,000, for mental health recovery through expressive art program.
• Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic, $7,000, for teaching materials for equitable care for Spanish-speaking patients.
• West Branch Arts Consortium, $8,000, for Educator-in-Residence performers for local school districts.
• Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA, $10,000, for equipment geared towards youth and young adults.
• Gaudenzia Inc., $15,000, for the substance use disorder treatment and recovery program.
• Transitional Housing and Care Center, $15,000, for the Gatehouse’s Road to Independence program.
• Evangelical Community Hospital, $20,000, for the Mobile Medical Service Education program.
• Susquehanna Valley United Way, $20,000, for the Equity Mapping Project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.