WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) recently approved $1 million in grants to 18 nonprofit organizations through community fund grants.

More than $2.5 million in requests were considered through the fall grant cycle. Advisory Board members worked with FCFP staff to determine the most advantageous uses of the funding. Service area, population, sustainability, community support, need, and adherence to the grant criteria were considered for each proposal.

