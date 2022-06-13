Dairy baby honored

LEWISBURG — In honor of National Dairy Month, Mary Walter of Lewisburg, the newly crowned SUN Area Dairy Princess, presented the first baby born on June 6 at Evangelical Community Hospital’s The Family Place with a basket full of dairy-related goodies, as well as the honor of being named the 2022 Dairy Baby.
Pavel Nikolay Mironenko was born at 1:24 a.m. Monday, June 6, weighing 8 pounds, 3.4 ounces, and measuring 20 inches in length. In addition to the Dairy baby honor, he arrived on his mom’s birthday.
He is the son of Mark and Mckenzie Mironenko of Mifflinburg and joins three siblings at home, Liev age 6, Everly age 4, and Juliet age 2.
National Dairy Month started in June 1937 and has become an annual tradition developed to celebrate the dairy industry.
