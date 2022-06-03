LEWISBURG — A Northumberland County man was charged with felony corruption of minors defendant age 18 or above and misdemeanor indecent assault person less than age 16 after a ChildLine referral.
Alexander Acosta, 29, of Sunbury, was investigated by state police after the alleged victim claimed she was sexually assaulted by him.
According to the filing in the office of District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Acosta allegedly admitted to inappropriately touching the victim while at a residence in the Lewisburg area.
Acosta also allegedly confessed to various instances of sexual abuse while in Green Bay, Wisc., before moving to Union County in 2020.
Acosta was jailed and unable to post $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 14, in Lewisburg.
