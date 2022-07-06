SELINSGROVE — The Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA held its recognition luncheon Thursday, June 16, at Christ Community United Methodist Church in Selinsgrove.
The annual recognition event honors foster grandparents who volunteer in the eight school districts, Head Start and Pre-K Counts Programs, and daycares in the six counties that the program serves in Central Pennsylvania. The theme of the event was that “Our Volunteers Make the World a Brighter Place.”
Certificates and pins were awarded to volunteers achieving milestones in their careers. Foster grandparents Jane Korbich, Rachel Yoder, and Leah Young were recognized for being the Most Senior Foster Grandparents, having 15-plus years of service in the Foster Grandparent Program.
Volunteers that were recognized for 10 years of service were: Helen Aucker, Mollie Decker, Nancy Klingler, and Carol Reedy.
Foster Grandparents Donna Orsini, Donna Plotts, Erbina Rivera, Charlene Shuder and Wilma Weiand were recognized for five years of service to the program. Three-year awards were presented to Sandy Barton, Dawn Manley, Diane Marshall, Bethel Shambach, and Shirley Webb.
The newest members of the Foster Grandparent Program — Donna Erb, Patricia Pickering, Cathy Ritter, Debra Strauser, and Sheryl Trautman — were also recognized for their service.
In addition to awards for milestone anniversaries, 10 volunteers were recognized for serving more than 1,500 hours during the past year. These volunteers included Helen Aucker, Kenneth Beachel, Earl Bennett, Katherine Clark, Lori Long, Carol Reedy, Bonita Rhoads, Grace Updegrove, Shirley Webb, Kathleen Williard and Dawn Young. A special award was given to Foster Grandparent Helen Aucker, who served 2,088 hours over the course of the last year.
Awards were also given to volunteers Erbina Rivera and Dawn Manley for referring new volunteers to the program.
Union-Snyder Agency on Aging Executive Director Holly Kyle, Snyder County Commissioners Joe Kantz and Adam Ewig, and teachers from the volunteer sites were present to celebrate the volunteer’s accomplishments. Foster Grandparent Program Advisory Council Members, Tiffany Snook, Pam Troutman and Ellen Whipple also participated in the festivities to recognize the outstanding work of the volunteers.
The Foster Grandparent Program of Central PA is for men and women aged 55 and older who enjoy working with children and are interested in giving back to their community. Foster Grandparents receive a tax-free stipend, help with transportation, and a daily meal.
The FGP invites interested applicants who live in or near Mifflin, Juniata, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Lycoming, Montour and Columbia counties to call the office for more information at 570-374-9196 or toll free at 866-374-9196.
