WILLIAMSPORT — Additional cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continue to be reported, and the newest variant has arrived in Pennsylvania.
Dr. Rutul Dalal, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) director of infection prevention and control in the North Central Region (Susquehanna), described the variant as unique.
“So far from our colleagues in South Africa, we know that the (Omicron) spike protein did not have a specific link of an ‘S’ chain,” he said. “(It) probably led to the discovery of this.”
Omicron was believed to originate in southern Africa as many of the cases reported to date were among people who had traveled to that region. To date, people under the age of 40 were showing symptoms more frequently.
“Fatigue, headache, muscle ache and pain followed by a scratchy throat,” said Dalal of the initial symptoms. “(It) is different slightly from the Delta variant which predominantly had a loss of taste and smell as well as sinus symptoms.”
With 99% of current coronavirus cases of the Delta variant, Dalal said time would tell what path Omicron would take. Factors such as likelihood of transmission, efficacy of vaccines and strength of other immune mechanisms would not be known for a couple of weeks.
Whether vaccines would need to be tweaked also wouldn’t be known for a time. But Dalal said Messenger RNA technology could be employed to create a new vaccine if needed for the variant in a few months.
“We should not be super overly concerned. But we should do what we can do, what is in our hands, which is vaccination,” Dalal said. “Boosters are going to be of paradigm importance because they give more amounts of the genetic material which get in and will help you fight this better.”
Dalal said Omicron would not be the last coronavirus variant as long as the virus is still “in our ecosystem.” He said stamping out the virus for good would depend on vaccination rates.
He noted it was too early to say who would be most vulnerable to Omicron, but as a coronavirus variant, Dalal suspected older people and people carrying excessive weight may soon be susceptible to contracting it.
On the plus side, Dalal said though older people may be vulnerable to Omicron, seniors are more likely to be vaccinated. Also, the death rate for a virus affecting younger people is generally lower.
Meantime, Dalal said social and hygiene measures established in the last year ought to remain in place especially during the holiday season.
