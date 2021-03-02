MONTOURSVILLE — Timothy Sullivan Jr., Transportation Construction inspector, has been named the PennDOT district office Employee of the Month for March.
Sullivan’s responsibilities include ensuring the department’s specifications and policies on contracted construction projects. This includes ensuring safe work zones, tracking and making sure daily payments for work are completed and reading and interpreting plans to ensure work is performed in compliance with contract documents.
During the winter months, Sullivan drafts traffic control plans for projects designed by the Construction Design Services (CDS) Unit. On top of his regular duties, he completes CADD work for projects within the unit. He has also learned the PA One Call system and submits all the PA One Call serial numbers for all the projects being designed in the CDS Unit. His contributions to the CDS unit have been critical to the delivery of approximately $10 million worth of future construction projects in District 3.
He has not allowed telework to limit his work quality or timeliness of his projects. With challenging internet access at home, Sullivan has had to use his iPad as a hot spot while working remotely to complete his work, which has been completed on time.
Sullivan is a three-year employee of PennDOT. He resides in Cogan Station with his wife Terilee and their two dogs Cooper and Opie. He enjoys hiking, hunting, home brewing with his father, riding four-wheelers with his wife, working in his yard and wood working.
