TURBOTVILLE — An alleged altercation at R&R’s Tin Cup resulted in charges against a 30-year-old Maryland man.
State Police at Milton reported the incident occurred at 8:23 a.m. Dec. 8 at the restaurant along Route 54 in upper Northumberland County.
Derrick Allen, of Edgewood, Md., allegedly struck Robert Darrenkamp, 63, of Harrisburg, on the nose with an open palm, and threatened him with a knife in what police said was an unprovoked attack.
Allen was arraigned on misdemeanor counts of simple assault, terroristic threats and possessing instrument of crime and a summary count of harassment. He was jailed in Northumberland County in lieu of $100,000 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Jan. 5 in Milton.
