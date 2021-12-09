MILTON — A fire which quickly spread through a Milton home Tuesday evening has been ruled accidental in nature by a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal.
Tpr. James Nizinski said the fire which broke out at around 5 p.m. at 211 Hepburn St. was accidental in nature. He estimated damage to the property at $50,000.
Milton Fire Department Chief Scott Derr said homeowner William Warfield II discovered the fire in the kitchen after he had been upstairs.
Warfield quickly exited the home, where he lived with his wife, and called 9-1-1. There were no injuries to residents or firefighters. Derr said three cats died in the blaze.
According to Derr, the home was built in the 1800s and was insulated by burlap bags, which helped to fuel the fire as it spread from the kitchen to the attic. He said the rear of the home sustained significant damage.
In addition to Milton, firefighters from Lewisburg, Warrior Run, White Deer Township, Turbot Township and Point Township responded. Firefighters from Northumberland transferred to the Milton station, while Mifflinburg firefighters transferred to White Deer Township while responders worked on scene.
Firefighters remained on Hepburn Street for more than three hours, with portions of Hepburn and surrounding streets closed while responders worked on scene.
