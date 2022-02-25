MILTON — "Seven Brides for Seven Brothers" will be on stage at 7 p.m. Thursday, March 24 and Friday, March 25 at the Meadowbrook Christian School auditorium, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Tickets may be purchased at the school receptionist office from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. weekdays, at the Well Read Bookstore during regular store hours or at the door before each performance.
Call 570-742-2638 for more information.
