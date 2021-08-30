LEWISBURG — Refinancing of the remaining debt from construction of the new Lewisburg Area High School may render savings for the district.
Melissa Hughes, PFM Financial Advisors LLC senior managing consultant, presented graphs and other information indicating refinancing 2014A bonds could result in savings of about $3 million over the life of the debt.
Superintendent Dr. Jennifer Polinchick later noted that the savings could help pay for a long-talked-of HVAC project for district buildings. Hughes noted that it could be nearly budget neutral with about $5 million in other borrowing.
Hughes said a sample motion would be written if authorized by directors at their next meeting. The district’s independent financial advisor, bond counsel and solicitor would then be able to begin the process and another resolution would be presented to the board. A bond sale could be as early as the second week of October.
Board action included hiring Barry Isett and Associates of Hazelton as engineer of record for the district. The consultant’s work would include review of projects which could be subject to change orders. Polinchock noted that their expertise could result in savings in the long run. Their fees would be based on time and materials spent on each individual project.
Elsewhere, directors approved a $5,500 contract with ELA Associates to design a way to fix a drainage problem at the new baseball field. Rainwater has reportedly run from the nearby gravel parking area onto the field and washed away portions of the warning track and pitching cage. ELA will get quotes, observe the work and ensure the project is successful.
Polinchock told the board that transportation challenges have lingered. While there are enough bus drivers, some routes have changed. She commended parents for their willingness to be flexible as their children may face longer rides.
The most recent directors meeting allowed time for building principals to report on how the first few days of school went.
Chris Ruhl, of Kelly Elementary, credited the teachers for helping students get back into the routines of a school day. School parent association volunteers also helped to create more social distance during lunch in the cafeteria.
Eric Wetzel, Linntown Intermediate School principal, said a staggered start for the school year allowed to extra time for students to get used to routines of the buildings. He noted that parents had concerns for their youngsters if they were transferring from Kelly Elementary or another school. But he said the staff has done a good job at answering their questions.
George Drozin, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School principal, said an orientation night was well-attended. The year was off to a good start, with a session in the school gym where every student was addressed. He predicted the year would be different from either the 2020-21 school year or the year before that.
Joshua Popowycz, recently hired vice principal of Lewisburg Area High School vice principal, said he spent some time introducing himself to faculty and students. He noticed that brick benches donated by the Green Dragon Foundations have been used frequently by students at lunchtime.
Paula Reber also offered support for the staggered start to various grade levels. She said freshmen feel more at ease on the first day of school. Class meetings were held in the auditorium, which during the last school year, didn’t happen until May. The staff was also undergoing continued technology training.
Stephanie Beaver, athletic director and director of pupil services, also reported to the board. She noted that athletic coaches have been constantly communicating with their athletes during the recent heat. Breaks for rest and hydration were frequent.
Personnel moves approved by the board included naming Anita Nolt (certified Spanish Pre-K through grade 12 and elementary counselor, English as a Second Language), Sarah Ruhl (certified mathematics Grade 7 through grade 12), Lori Kenney (certified music kindergarten through grade 12), Julie Klinger and Ashley Rumph (CSIU guest teachers) as substitutes. Mary Lou Lebo was named as a returning substitute teacher.
The resignation of Amy Wehr, contracted social worker at Kelly Elementary was accepted effective Oct. 15.
