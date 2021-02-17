LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Mayor Judy Wagner and borough council discussed what, if any, action could be taken amid an ongoing uptick of COVID-19 cases among Bucknell University students.
The university’s COVID-19 dashboard reported increasing numbers of positive tests on-campus each week since students returned to the area.
Nearly 70% of student isolation housing was reportedly in use as of Tuesday, representing more than 180 students.
Wagner said John Bravman, Bucknell University president, called on Monday and said they were working every angle possible to keep the university and the surrounding community safe. She noted Bravman sincerely wanted to remain in touch with the borough.
Wagner reiterated that the borough’s resolutions remained in place. She noted that social gathering permits were not being issued.
Jordi Comas, Lewisburg Borough Council vice president, was troubled by the increase, but stopped short of suggesting a council resolution.
Debra Sulai, Lewisburg Borough Council president, said students were having small off-campus gatherings near where she lived. Sulai suggested the governor’s limits on indoor gatherings were probably the only “gently enforceable” rules which the borough could rely on.
Wagner noted checking with Buffalo Valley Regional Police Chief Paul Yost on Monday and concluding that there were no “obvious disregard for our regulations.”
Wagner and Sulai observed it has been nearly a year since the pandemic started and many people were discouraged.
“We all just need to hang in there,” Wagner said. “We don’t want to let our guard down now.”
Sulai recommended people encourage each other as the turnaround of the pandemic gets closer.
