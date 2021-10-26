LEWISBURG — Joe Bastardi, Weatherbell Analytics senior meteorologist, will be the guest speaker of the Susquehanna Valley Conservatives (SVC) at 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 8 at the Country Cupboard Best Western Inn, Route 15, Lewisburg.
Bastardi, known for television commentary on major weather events, has also written blogs, columns and two books on climate change. His talk is open to the public at no charge. Call 570-452-5000 for more information.
