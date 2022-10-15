Spencer to present Douthat lectureship

Quayshawn Spencer

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College welcomes Quayshawn Spencer, Ph.D., for the James and Emily Douthat lecture series. Spencer’s presentation, “A Metaphysical Mapping Problem for Race Theorists and Human Population Geneticists,” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in Krapf Gateway Center’s Trogner Presentation Room.

During his lecture, Spencer will identify and explain a mapping phenomenon that is almost 20 years old. Many scholars have raised a number of theories to pinpoint the metaphysical relation exemplified by this phenomenon, and after exploring these theories, Spencer will introduce the identity thesis.

