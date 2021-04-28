SUNBURY – Volunteers from Mostly Mutts, a no-kill animal shelter in Sunbury, will hold the group’s first “meet and greet” in more than a year as part of the spring open house to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 8, at Vreeland's Harley-Davidson, Bloomsburg. Mostly Mutts will be on hand from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
During meet and greets, volunteers answer questions about the shelter and its adoption process and introduce available animals, either in person or through the website, www.mostlymuttsonline.com. About 60 dogs and a dozen cats are housed at the shelter.
Mostly Mutts will benefit from State Farm Insurance’s Quotes for Good program in May and June.
In return for each auto insurance quote from Chris Kenawell, State Farm agent in Selinsgrove, State Farm will donate $10 to Mostly Mutts. To participate, drivers may call the office, 570-374-8121, during regular business hours and mention “Mostly Mutts” and “Quotes for Good.” See www.chriskenawell.com for more information.
For more information on Mostly Mutts, visit www.mostlymuttsonline.com or call 570-988-6483.
