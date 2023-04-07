With the NASCAR Cup series racing this weekend on the dirt-covered Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, I thought it would be fun to take a look back at a story which I crafted for The Standard-Journal’s 2021 NASCAR season preview edition.
In that publication, I took a look back at Tiny Lund’s win in a NASCAR Grand National East race held at the Selinsgrove Speedway. It was apparently the only race for the series at the Snyder County 1/2-mile dirt track.
What follows are excerpts from that story, followed by additional information on the history of NASCAR Pennsylvania dirt track racing.
Lund scored the win in a 100-lap event contested May 30, 1973. It was his first Grand National East win.
According to historical information provided from Selinsgrove Speedway’s archives, Lund led every lap of the 1973 race but the first one. He earned $950 for the win, driving a Chevrolet Camaro.
It was noted in archive material that the race lineup consisted of NASCAR and ARCA drivers.
Early in the race, the information said Lund and Ron Hutcherson were locked in a “torrid battle for the lead.”
Bobby Allison was to have contested the race in Selinsgrove, but didn’t make it to the track on time after competing in the Indianapolis 500 earlier in the day. He dropped out of that race after one lap, with mechanical problems.
Lund wheeled a car No. 93 to victory in Selinsgrove. He was unable to drive the No. 55 car he typically drove, as information provided from the speedway’s archives said Lund blew two engines in that car while attempting to qualify for NASCAR’s World 600, contested May 27, 1973, in Charlotte, N.C.
The Selinsgrove race, which took 44 minutes to complete, had an average speed of 67.07 mph. The total purse was $7,015.
Dave Dayton, driving a Camaro, was the fastest qualifier, at a speed of 65.934 mph. He finished 21st in the race after dropping out due to a mechanical failure, after completing 33 laps.
Lund started the race in fourth position, according to information provided by the speedway.
In addition to notching his first-series win at Selinsgrove, Lund won four other times that season. His final victory in his championship-winning season came in a race in Hickory, N.C.
Skip Clayton, a journalist from Sellersville who has been covering automobile racing since 1969, recalls interviewing Lund prior to a NASCAR-sanctioned Grand American division race held in 1970 at “The Monster Mile” in Dover, Del.
“They brought Tiny in ahead of time to preview the race,” Clayton said. “It was a Friday afternoon. I went down to Dover and did the interview with him.
“I found Tiny to be a heck of a nice guy, a real nice guy.”
During the 1970 season, Clayton said Lund won 10-consecutive Grand American races.
Lund won the Grand American championship in 1968, 1970 and 1971. That series ran from 1968 through 1972, when just a partial season was contested and no champion was crowned.
According to Clayton, the Grand National East division was formed in 1972 and lasted just three seasons.
Clayton recalled the roots of the division, noting that it was formed when Winston became the sponsor of NASCAR’s Cup series.
“I remember when Winston came in in ‘71, they wanted to do away with all those little races, the short-track races under 250 miles,” Clayton said. “When ‘72 began, they had a 32-race Cup schedule.”
The number of races was reduced from the approximately 50 that had been contested in prior years.
The East series, Clayton said, was created to continue racing at some of the smaller tracks which had been cut from the Cup schedule.
“They ran that series by itself,” he said, of the East division. “They only ran it for two years. They weren’t getting the crowds. The big-name drivers weren’t going to race in that series.”
While it was a NASCAR Grand National East race contested at the Selinsgrove Speedway, the NASCAR Cup series staged a series of races at some of Pennsylvania’s most legendary dirt tracks.
Among the races held in Pennsylvania, Herb Thomas drove a Hudson Hornet to victory in a race contested Oct. 3, 1953, at a 1/2-mile dirt track which stood at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.
Thomas also won a race contested June 17, 1954, at the half-mile Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg.
Other Pennsylvania dirt tracks to host NASCAR Cup races in the 1950s and 1960s were the Heidelberg Raceway near Pittsburgh, Langhorne Speedway, Lincoln Speedway in Abbottstown, New Bradford Speedway, Pine Grove Speedway in Shippensville, the Reading Fairgrounds and Sharon Speedway.
