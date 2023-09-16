Marriage licenses
• Robert English, 76, of Turbot Township, and Shelly Richardson, 66, of Turbot Township.
• Shelby Laudenslager, 25, of White Deer Township, and Justin Eberhart, 31, of White Deer Township.
• Tionie Shambach, 29, of Northumberland, and Tyler Gautsch, 29, of Northumberland.
• Justin Britton, 43, of Sunbury, and Nicole Kelly, 34, of Sunbury.
• Bernice Kitchens, 38, of Point Township, and David Pray II, 41, of Point Township.
• Barbara Stephen, 61, of Barry Township, and Christopher Swarts, 52, of Barry Township.
• Mackenzie Snyder, 20, of Washington Township, and Tyler Kriebel, 23, of Washington Township.
• Michaelin Hall, 25, of Mount Carmel, and Charles Combs, 25, of Mount Carmel.
• Brianna Adams, 24, of Rush Township, and Tyler Dunn, 24, of Rush Township.
• Rae Phillips, 66, of Coal Township, and Richard Losiewicz, 69, of Coal Township.
• Angelo Forti, 27, of Mount Carmel Township, and Kourtnie Chapman, 26, of Mount Carmel Township.
• James Smink, 59, of Lower Mahanoy Township, and Krista Brouse, 59, of Lower Mahanoy Township.
• Mikayla Wruhel, 24, of West Chillisquaque Township, and Hunter Fedder, 26, of West Chillisquaque Township.
• Kassondra Frew, 27, of Sunbury, and Dalton Beaver, 28, of Sunbury.
• Dhyra Colon, 27, of Northumberland, and Michael George, 36, of Northumberland.
• Matthew Seely, 34, of Point Township, and Ashlee Walker, 35, of Northumberland.
Deed transfers
• Barbara L. Yordy and Roger G. Yordy to Brouse Realty LLC, property in Watsontown, $1.
• Jay K. Miller and Lois L. Miller to Casey M. Bradigan, property in Milton, $1.
• Carl L. Pardoe and Gina T. Pardoe to West Chillisquaque Township, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Buck Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, Lisa M. Orndorf trustee, Lisa A. Brennan trustee, Jennifer L. Eisenhuth and Gail M. Buck individually to Keith G. Bilger and George Harold Bilger Jr., property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• Glenn D. Williams II and Melissa Williams to Glenn D. Williams II, property in Milton, $1.
• Douglas E. Danner and Mary R. Danner to Cody Barto and Jenelle M. Yarger, property in Delaware Township, $267,200.
• Daniel J. Botsford and Kristine K. Botsford to Gerald R. Hugar and Melissa K. Bowersox, propertyin Delaware Township, $1.
• Maureen F. Moran to 17777 Realty LLC, property in Delaware Township, $1.
• 5M Group 13 LLC to 5M Group 13 LLC, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Timothy G. Klouser and Teresa A. Klouser to Long Bush Farms Market LLC, property in Zerbe Township, $1.
• Thomas J. Hetrick estate and Kurt R. Hetrick administrator to Michael Ernest Stephan Hatt, property in Rockefeller Township, $242,050.
• LoreenJ. Brown and Loreen J. Konjura to Rexhep Palevic and Mirsada Palevic, property in Coal Township, $8,000.
• Geidy Pereira to Juwan Group LLC, property in Shamokin, $63,000.
• Robert F. Pesarchick and Pamela L. Pesarchick to Nelson Santiago Cordova, property in Shamokin, $300.
• Leonardo Garcia Moreno to Magic Minds LLC, property in marion Heights, $1.
• Ikes Markets LLC and Ike's Markets LLC to Jennifer K. Aeppli, property in Coal Township, $1.
• Jennifer K. Aeppli to Relentless Realty LLC, property in Coal Township, $25,000.
• Mount Carmel Borough to David Langton, property in Mount Carmel, $150.
• Virginia Hoch by agent, William Hoch agent and Lori Hoch agent to Rylan Groff, property in Washington Township, $1.
• Rose A. Alspach estate, Rose A. Apslach estate and Robert Seik executor Relentless Realty LLC, property in Coal Township, $76,000.
• Hitem Investments LLC to Cedargold Connect Care LLC, property in Shamokin, $10,000.
• Stephen R. Zeigler individually and agent and Rebecca E. Zeigler by agent to Jennifer G. Uscanga and Hector Uscanga Junco, property in Point Township, $1.
• Steven J. Eaton and Mary E. Eaton to Eaton Irrevocable Rental Grantor Trust, Steven J. Eaton trustee and Mary E. Eaton trustee, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Mark A. Riehl and Lydianne E. Riehl to Melvin Lee Lapp, property in Lower Mahanoy Township, $318,000.
• Pamela G. Jatko to Pamela G. Jatko Irrevocable Grantor Turst and Pamela G. Jatko trustee, property in Rockefeller Township, $1.
• Secretary of Veterans Affaris to Shawn A. Sassaman, property in Upper Augusta Township, $142,500.
• Duaba K, Sanders estate, Jennifer L. Wolf exuector and Jeremy E. Wolf exeuctor to Lucas B. Wolf, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Northumberland County Sheriff and Hugh Donahue to Nationstar Mortgage LLC, property in Coal Township, $4,414.63.
• Troutman Family Limited Partnership to 160 Colonia LLC, property in Mount Carmel Township, $200,000.
• Howerters Store Inc. to Samm Scott Leitzel and Debra Elaine Leitzel, property in Jackson Township, $500.
• Andreille Chavannes to Marie Vil, property in Mount Carmel, $20,000.
• Sean McDermott to Ana Marivel Ochoa Erreyes, property in Shamokin, $21,000.
• Sunbury City Redevelopment Authority to Michael S. Kreamer, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Sunbury City Redevelopment Authority to Mertz Real Estate Partnership, property in Sunbury, $5,000.
• Galen Newswanger and Phyllis Newswanger to James C. Ehst and Marie K. Ehst, property in Shamokin Township, $675,000.
• Christine Jacoby and Christine Anderson to George S. Jacoby and Virginia M. Pawelczyk, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Ryan A. Pierce to Cash Money Realty LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $4,500.
• Jason J. Cristan, Kathleen M. Glosek and Kathleen M. Christan to David P. Glosek and Cathleen M. Cristan, property in Coal Township, $54,000.
• Sally A. Sobotor to Paul Luther Orner III, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Michael Steven Kreamer to Ricky Burgos and Frances Burgos, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Jeffrey L. Avery to Teresa L. martin, property in Point Township, $1.
• Sunland Associates, Max J. Showver partner and Dennis D. Reed partner to WARMM6 LLC, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Carol A. Gilmer to John W. Hoffman, property in Shamokin, $1.
