Alumnus to share challenges of entrepreneurship

Marshall Winters

WILLIAMSPORT — Lycoming College alumnus Marshall Winters, a member of the Class of 2007, will return to his alma matter to speak as part of the James W. Harding Executive Speaker Series, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in the Trogner Presentation Room, in the Krapf Gateway Center.

His talk, entitled “Entry-Level Entrepreneur,” will focus on the challenges and rewards of entrepreneurial endeavors. The event is free and open to the public.

