MILLVILLE — Within the rolling hills and bucolic fields of Columbia County — tucked among tracts of land that look much like any other stretch of Central Pennsylvania — an intergalactic mystery is unfolding.
“It’s kind of like a murder mystery game in a sense where we’re creating this overarching storyline that weaves throughout the week,” said Mike Lovetro, director of Camp Dost, a summer camp for pediatric cancer patients that unfolds over one week at Camp Victory.
This year’s camp theme is “Out of this World.”
“The top-line gist is that we are protecting Camp Dost from an alien invasion via the Dost Space Alliance,” said Lovetro.
Before becoming camp director, Lovetro was also a camper at Camp Dost. Like many of the current campers, he had battled his own childhood cancer diagnosis.
“I actually came to camp a month after being diagnosed (with acute lymphoid leukemia). The three following years I was still on active treatment. I actually got my last chemo ever here,” said Lovetro, who attended Camp Dost for nine summers. “Camp was such a big part of our lives. My sister and I always had the choice, like, do you want to do a family vacation or do you want to go to camp, and we never chose the family vacation. We always chose camp. Every summer we made a big road trip up here.”
When it comes to Camp Dost, Lovetro’s journey from camper to staff is more the rule than the exception. Most people, whether campers, staff, or volunteers, continue to return to the summer camp year after year.
“One of the things that is so special about Camp Dost is that a lot of our staff starts as campers and then makes the transition to counselors,” he said. “It really is a family here.”
Started in 1983, and administered by the Ronald McDonald House of Danville, Camp Dost offers kids who have been diagnosed with cancer the chance to participate in activities like biking, arts and crafts, fishing and paddle boats, woodworking, swimming, a ropes wall, a zip line, and archery.
“I was just down over at the pond. I caught a 13-inch catfish. That’s definitely a record for me,” said Gage Campbell, of Elysburg.
Now 16, Campbell has been coming to Camp Dost for longer than he can remember. Though he first found out about it from one of his Geisinger nurses.
“I had acute lymphoblastic leukemia. I had to go through treatment for three years. I was still on treatment when I first heard about camp. I was up there for an oncology check up and they told me about it,” said Campbell, who has been off of treatment for seven years at this point.
Alex Schaffner, a 12-year-old from Herndon and a fifth-year camper, is also pretty sure that he reeled in the biggest fish at camp.
“I got a humongous fish. No one can beat it,” said Schaffner, who also managed to land 127 bullseyes in just half a week. “I bet no one can beat how many bullseyes I got.”
Camp Dost also caters to the siblings of children who have been diagnosed with cancer, like 16-year-old Jules Grier of Scranton.
“My little sister was diagnosed with leukemia a couple years back,” said Grier. “We went together for the 24-hour camp and we enjoyed it a lot and we had a lot of fun. So when we found out that we could go for a week, we were like, ‘We want to go for a week.’”
As of Tuesday, Grier had already racked up 39 bullseyes during archery.
On its face, what makes Camp Dost distinctive is that it is designed for children who have struggled with serious illness. However, spend a day with campers as they cycle through various activities, breaking for lunch to debate who caught the biggest fish that day, and what reveals itself to be true is that Camp Dost is just an ordinary summer camp, which is precisely what the staff want it to be.
“We try to do everything in our power to provide any sort of sense of normalcy that we can to this camp and these kids because that’s really what they all want to do,” said Jordan Gulick, assistant camp director. “They just want to go to summer camp and be like everybody else and have fun and remember what it was like to be a kid and be outside.”
However, Camp Dost doesn’t just appeal to kids, as many of the staff have also fallen in love with the environment.
“I’m a pediatric oncologist because of this camp,” said Jake Troutman, who has worked as a camp counselor for 18 years. “I was going to med school and I decided I wanted to be a pediatric oncologist because of my volunteering.”
Jeff Green, a second-year counselor, shares a similar kind of passion for the summer camp.
“It’s just a special place. I don’t know how to describe it if you’ve never been here. Once you’re here, there’s nothing like it. I look forward to it all year,” said Green, whose wife Kim serves as the camp’s medical director.
Technically speaking, everything at Camp Dost takes place over the course of just a single week in July. However, for campers and staff alike, the impacts of camp are unconstrained by either time or place. Kids make friends and find family that persists across all kinds of distances. In fact, that is one of the core messages of the “Out of This World” theme that animates this year’s gathering.
After spending the week preparing for an alien invasion, working together to decode strange space rocks and taking a rocket ship ride to examine the mysteries of a UFO crash site, the campers come to discover that, perhaps much like themselves, the “aliens,” while distinctive, are just trying to live ordinary lives.
“On that rocket ship ride, at some point, they will come across the crashed UFO, which has the alien decoder which is the final piece to be able to take the space rocks, decode them, and learn which one of their counselors are under mind control,” said Lovetro. “And then from that point, they’re able to work with the counselors to understand what the aliens want, which is just fuel to get home.”
To help make the fuel, the campers contribute space crystals that they’ve been collecting throughout the week.
“At the end of the week, (the campers) will learn that those different crystals represent different traits that the aliens value. Love, compassion, friendship, things that we try to exemplify at camp,” said Lovetro. “So we’ll come together to create the alien fuel.”
By the time the week is over, both the aliens and the campers will return to their respective homes. Though if there is another lesson to glean from camp, it is that they’ll all find their way back to one another next year.
