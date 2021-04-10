WASHINGTONVILLE — The Washingtonville Fire Company will host a chicken barbecue, 3 p.m. until sold out, Saturday, April 17th at the fire company.
Complete meal available for $10, including half-chicken, macaroni salad, baked beans and roll. Half-chicken only for $5.
Service is drive-thru, takeout only. Call 570-437-2069 for more information.
