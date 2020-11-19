LEWISBURG — A 19-year-old New Jersey man had been charged with a felony count of assaulting an officer and related charges stemming from allegations he repeatedly punched a police officer while being questioned in Lewisburg.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police charged Jonathan T. Anderson, of Mendham, N.J., with a felony count of aggravated assault-injury to police, misdemeanor counts of simple assault and resisting arrest, and summary counts of harassment and underage possession of alcohol.
According to court papers, Officer Bradley Miller investigated a disorderly gathering at 12:35 a.m. Oct. 24, at the rear of 109 S. Sixth St., Lewisburg. Miller questioned Anderson, at which time the suspect provided a false name and date of birth, police reported. Anderson attempted to flee and when Miller grabbed the suspect, Anderson allegedly struck Miller repeatedly with a closed fist while the two were on the ground.
Anderson later arrived at the office of Bucknell Safety and was taken into custody by Martez Faulkner, of Buffalo Valley Regional Police. Anderson allegedly admitted to being intoxicated.
Miller was treated at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.
Anderson was released on $15,000 bail and has a preliminary hearing later today, Thursday, before District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg.
