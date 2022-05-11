BLOOMSBURG — The Jubilate Choir and String Orchestra, under the direction of Alan Hack, will present a spring concert entitled "Long Live Music" at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 22, at St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 123 N. Market Street, Bloomsburg.
The choir and string orchestra will present its first concert since December 2019, focused on reflection, hope, joy and unity.
Admission is free and tickets are not required. For additional information, call 570-784-4515.
