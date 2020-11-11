ALLENWOOD — Figures released Wednesday by the federal Bureau of Prisons indicated there were 34 confirmed active cases of COVID-19 among inmates at the Federal Corrections Complex at Allenwood.
All inmate active cases, and one staff member, were at the USP (United States Penitentiary) Allenwood portion of the complex.
USP Lewisburg reported two staff members and no inmates with confirmed active cases.
As of Wednesday morning, Bucknell University reported 28 active cases among students and staff. A jump to 27 active cases the previous week prompted the university to return to remote learning for the current week.
All students were also to be tested for COVID-19 this week, with 670 tests to date and 95 faculty or staff members tested.
