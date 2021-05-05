DANVILLE — With the traditional respiratory virus season winding down, all Geisinger ConvenientCare walk-in clinics are back to normal operations, with five locations no longer designated as cold and flu centers.
n response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Danville, Lewistown, Scranton, State College and Wilkes-Barre locations were transitioned to ConvenientCare Cold and Flu Centers. While the locations continued providing all walk-in care services, their focus was on respiratory viruses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.