MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove man was jailed in Snyder County on charges he raped a woman over the course of several hours in Monroe Township.
Dustin Albright, 43, of Selinsgrove, was charged by State Police at Selinsgrove with felony counts of rape threat of forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault and strangulation. Misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats, simple assault and unlawful restraint and a summary count of harassment were also filed.
The alleged incident took place between 12:30 and 9:37 p.m. Feb. 2 along South Old Trail, Monroe Township, Snyder County. Albright allegedly physically and sexually assaulted a Selinsgrove woman. Injuries to the victim and Albright were evaluated by Evangelical Community Hospital medics, Hummels Wharf, troopers noted.
Albright was arraigned by District Judge Jeffrey Rowe, Lewisburg, and jailed in Snyder County in lieu of $150,000 bail.
