DANVILLE — American Legion Post 40 recently created a video for the nursing homes to play for veterans to show them they are still appreciated and thought about.
"For Veterans in Nursing Homes at Christmas 2020, from American Legion Post 40 Danville Pa." was also recently posted on YouTube (https://youtu.be/tKPPz2ROrXI).
Due to COVID-19, the post was not able not able to visit nursing homes in 2020. They encouraged passing the link on to anyone who may enjoy it.
