Music collective accepting student scholarship applications

WILLIAMSPORT — The Uptown Music Collective is now accepting scholarship applications for its 2023-2024 school year, which will begin in September.

This year, the collective is offering 12 needs- and merit-based scholarships to currently enrolled students, as well as new students wishing to enroll in the school for the upcoming year.

