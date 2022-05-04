MIFFLINBURG — A five-year effort to bring a dog park to the outskirts of Mifflinburg could only recently claim success.
Mifflinburg Dog Park Committee members announced that at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, the canine recreational area at Harry Haney Park, off of Eighth Street, will officially open. The spacious grounds are fenced-in and feature a double gate to ensure safe entrance and exit.
Dogs, committee members, refreshments and guests will be present to celebrate the success of an idea a long time in the making.
Taylor and Lou Montesinos got the idea for an off-leash park for Mifflinburg in 2017, in part because a number of surrounding communities had similar parks.
“It took a lot of time and effort to raise funds for the park,” Lou said. “Just when we thought we had enough money, the pandemic hit. The prices of everything skyrocketed.”
After the effort was put on hold for about a year, Lou said they discovered the price of wire fence doubled. Though a crowd-sourcing effort and other fundraising helped, only about 25% of the goal was met.
Rather than going to the public for aid, Lou said they applied to the Degenstein Foundation for a grant for the materials. Owen Sanders, member of Boy Scout Troop 520, installed the fence with some help from others.
Sanders said the Mifflinburg Dog Park was how he qualified for Eagle Scout.
“Mostly, the Eagle Scout is about demonstrating leadership and management skills,” Sanders said. “That is, managing the time and materials to install the fence and the leadership to organize the workers and myself to put up the fence.”
Sanders said he first met with the dog park committee in August and began work in January. The borough modified the plan slightly, moving it away from a small waterway which could overflow its banks.
Monetary donors also included Mifflinburg Dog Park committee members, Decal Dynasty, The Design Joint, Erin Threet at HRG Engineering, Mifflinburg Borough and Novus Surgical.
