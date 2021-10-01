LEWISBURG — A free College Night will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in the Bucknell University Gerhard Field House.
High school students and their families will have the opportunity to speak with admissions representatives from two- and four-year colleges and universities and technical schools from Pennsylvania and neighboring states. Adults may also use this program to begin or augment their search for continuing education opportunities.
For more information, call Vicki Fennell at 570-522-3225. The list of institutions attending the fair can be accessed at https://www.lasd.us/lahs-senior-resources.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.