LEWISBURG — Rep. David Rowe (R-85) said Monday that state House Republican Caucus protocol called for members who were near a member who recently tested positive for COVID-19 to quarantine and get tested.
Members were also asked to quarantine and get tested if they served on a committee with Rep. Paul Schemel (R-90), whose positive test was announced Friday.
“As far as I know, everyone who has been contacted has done so,” Rowe said. “I was not in the capitol that day. I had a medical procedure I was out for.”
Rowe was confident that the protocol was effective in preventing community spread. The previous time a member member tested positive there were no additional infections.
The State House will be in recess for another week or two as cleaning and disinfecting the chamber and other spots takes place.
Rowe noted that veteran legislators have indicated the last year has been like nothing else they have experienced.
“They have said to me that they have learned more in the last year both about policy and political strategy and parliamentary procedures than they have in the entire time previously to this year,” Rowe said. “In trying to find a silver lining in all this, the first year has been a great learning experience for me.”
President Trump’s positive test for COVID-19 was announced a day after the State House member’s results.
“Given the very public role the president is in, it was simply only a matter of time before people in close proximity to his team would contract it,” Rowe said. “I know that a lot of good people on both sides of the aisle are keeping the president and his family in their prayers.”
Rowe was hopeful that the value human life would be recognized regardless of politics and policies.
“Regardless of who gets it, we should be hoping that they recover fully,” Rowe said. “Any loss of life is always a tragedy.”
Rowe said the House Aging Committee has been working on an infectious disease prevention protocol for long-term care facilities. He was hopeful that it would not only be applied to COVID but also similar situations which could arise in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.