NEW COLUMBIA — Heavy flames and thick smoke could be seen from several miles around Friday afternoon as firefighters rushed to a house fire with reported entrapment along Grove Drive, White Deer Township, Union County.
Emergency services radio communications indicated a woman was trapped inside of the home, with responders attempting to reach her as the blaze was reported just before 2 p.m. There has been no confirmation if responders have been able to rescue the woman.
Explosions could be heard coming from the home, with responders restricting access to the area due to reported propane tank explosions.
Neighbors said they believed the home which was burning was a double wide.
Grove Drive is a single-lane gravel road located just off of Ridge Road. Fire police were directing traffic at the end of the drive, and allowing only responders to access the scene.
Firefighters from White Deer Township, Milton, Lewisburg, Turbot Township, the Warrior Run area and Potts Grove were among those called to the scene.
The Standard-Journal will release more details on the blaze as they become available.
