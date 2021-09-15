WILLIAMSPORT — Leadership at the Community Arts Center – a wholly owned subsidiary of Pennsylvania College of Technology that merged with the college for administrative purposes in June – is transitioning.
Having helped to guide the administrative consolidation of the Arts Center with Penn College, Chuck Still, executive director, is turning over the reins to James R. Dougherty III, who has been employed with the college since 2003, most recently as director of computer and media services.
Dougherty also has an extensive background in multimedia production and the performing arts, and he has ties to the Greater Williamsport community, including the Uptown Music Collective and Lycoming Arts. He has performed live and played in studio settings as a drummer and percussionist.
Still will assist with the transition and serve in a consulting role in the coming months.
Dougherty has worked at the college in a variety of capacities including instructional technology, audio-visual services, and digital media. He has taught Penn College courses in video production, multimedia communications, live broadcasting, narrative filmmaking, digital media editing and web-based media management. He has taught similar classes as an adjunct faculty member at Lycoming College and Bloomsburg University. Previously, he worked in the private sector as a multimedia producer and senior technician/software trainer.
He earned a Bachelor of Arts in film and media arts from Temple University, and he holds a master’s degree in instructional technology from Bloomsburg University.
Dougherty is a member of the Consortium of College and University Media Centers, a former board member of the Central Pennsylvania Film Office and the South Williamsport Youth Fund, a volunteer with Little League International and a volunteer coach and referee with the American Youth Soccer Organization since 2010.
Penn College extensively renovated and reopened the Community Arts Center, the former Capitol Theatre, in 1993. Since then, the 2,200-seat venue, located at 220 W. Fourth St., has hosted nearly 2 million patrons for live performances, cultural and education events, and films.
