Bear Rental donates to Vets in the Valley

From left Dave Zartman presents a donation to Monte Kapec, founder of Vets in the Valley. Tim Clark, of Zartman Construction, also participates in the donation.

 Provided by Amanda Wolfe

NORTHUMBERLAND — Bear Rental sponsored a fundraiser for the Vets in the Valley Foundation over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, donating 20% of the proceeds to the local camp.

Dave Zartman, president of Zartman Construction, and Tim Clark, vice president of Operations at Zartman Construction, recently visited the Benton based camp.

