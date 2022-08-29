Bear Rental donates to Vets in the Valley

NORTHUMBERLAND — Bear Rental sponsored a fundraiser for the Vets in the Valley Foundation over the Memorial Day holiday weekend, donating 20% of the proceeds to the local camp.
Dave Zartman, president of Zartman Construction, and Tim Clark, vice president of Operations at Zartman Construction, recently visited the Benton based camp.
“We are thrilled to be able to support local organizations, especially those helping veterans,” said Zartman. “And we want to thank all of our customers for supporting us and the Vets in the Valley Foundation.”
The Vets in the Valley Foundation uses outdoor activities at the Camp at Elk Tannery to help military veterans and at-risk youth.
“I would like to thank Zartman Contruction, the HUPLITS Allegheny Chapter and the VFW for supporting The Vets in the Valley Foundation and our veteran activities and helping to make our military veterans aware of the importance of wildlife conservation and the need to sustain healthy forests for our future,” said Monte Kapec, founder of Vets in the Valley.
Kapec, an Army veteran, founded the foundation 10 years ago with the idea of using the property to support veteran programs and help vets experience recreation and fellowship in a peaceful setting. This experience helps veterans gain some perspective, while being educated about the need for conservation in the world that we live in.
Zartman and Clark shared a meal with Kapec and a group of cadets from West Point during their visit. The recent $2,000 donation from Bear Rental was able to help facilitate a visit from Rich Pawling of “History Alive’” who gave a talk about the history of logging in Pennsylvania.
Cadets enjoyed a blue crab feast during the camp.
Bear Rental is a division of Zartman Construction.
