Lane restrictions on Routes 15, 45 this weekend in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this weekend at the intersection of Routes 15 and 45 (Market Street) in Lewisburg, Union County, for concrete work.
Today through Saturday, October 16, the contractor New Enterprise Stone and Lime will perform concrete repair at the intersection of Route 15 and Market Street in Lewisburg Borough. Motorists should expect changing traffic patterns in all directions. Motorists traveling Route 15 northbound should expect the turn lane to be closed from St Louis Street to Route 45 (Market Street). There will be no right turn onto Market Street from Route 15 northbound. A detour using local roads will be in place. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 8 a.m., weather permitting.
In the event of inclement weather, work will be performed 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16 through 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 17.
Lane restrictions continue on Interstate 180
McEWENSVILLE — Motorists who travel Interstate 180 are advised that several construction projects continue next week between the Route 54 interchange in Delaware Township and the Interstate 80 interchange in Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
On Monday, Oct. 18, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be switching the lane restriction on Interstate 180 between Route 54 in Delaware Township and Interstate 80 in Turbot Township. Motorists can expect the left (passing) lane to be closed in both directions.
Glenn O. Hawbaker is the primary contractor for this $8.9 million project which includes mill and resurface of Interstate 180, replacement of the Route 1006 (Eighth Street) bridge, and rehabilitation to the bridges on Interstate 180 that span Route 44, and drainage work on Route 254 under Route 147.
Work on this project is expected to be completed by the end of November, weather permitting.
Lane restrictions on Route 11 in Snyder, Union and North’land counties
NORTHUMBERLAND – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions starting next week on Route 11 northbound and southbound from Shamokin Dam, Snyder County to the Barry King Memorial Bridge in Northumberland, Northumberland County, for base repairs.
On Sunday, Oct. 17 through Monday, Nov. 8, the contractor, New Enterprise Stone and Lime, will be performing base repairs on Route 11. Work will be performed Sunday through Friday between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting. Motorists can expect alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed.
Lane restrictions next week on the Veterans Memorial Bridge
SUNBURY — Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 61 (Veterans Memorial Bridge) in the City of Sunbury, Northumberland County, for lighting repairs.
Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will repair lights along the Veterans Memorial Bridge. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted in both the northbound and southbound lanes where work is being performed.
Road closure next week on Snydertown Road
SUNBURY – Motorists are advised that a portion of Route 4012 (Snydertown Road) will be closed starting next week in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County, for a pipe replacement project.
Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 20 through Tuesday, Nov. 2, Snydertown Road will be closed daily between Route 4010 (Reagan Street) and Clay Pond Road, while a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew replaces pipes.
A detour using Route 4009 (Black Mill Road) and Route 61 will be in place daily while work is being performed. Work will be performed Monday through Friday only between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Lane restrictions next week on Routes 642 and 54 in Montour County
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Motorists are advised of lane restrictions next week on Route 54 and Route 642 in Valley Township, Montour County, for drilling roadway borings.
On Monday, Oct. 18, through Wednesday, Oct. 20, the contractor, Pennsylvania Drilling Company, will be drilling roadway borings along Route 642 between Race Street and Route 54. Motorists should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.
On Monday, Oct. 18 through Friday, Oct. 22, the contractor will be drilling roadway borings along Route 54 between Old Valley School and Jerseytown roads. Work will be performed between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m., weather permitting. Motorists should expect lane restrictions where work is being performed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.