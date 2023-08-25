Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas Sentencings
• Albert Colross III, 53, of Shamokin, $300 fine and all costs for contempt for violation of order or agreement.
• Crystal Mann, 26, of Pottsville, six months of probation, $300 fine, costs and fees for simple possession.
• Malcolm Johnston, 50, of Shamokin, 18 months of probation, $300 fine, costs, fees and $2,132.89 restitution to Regency Plus for theft by unlawful taking.
• Alahab Ibin Samad Vaughn, 27, of Williamsport, one year of probation, $300 fine, costs and fees for accident involving damage; $250 fine and costs for driving under suspension.
• Larry Gray Jr., 53, of New Columbia, six months of probation, license suspension for 12 months, $1,000 fine, costs and fees for DUI.
• Sarah May Orfield, 33, of Mount Carmel, $300 fine and costs for statement under penalty.
• Rahmir Shyheim Rivers-Tillman, 22, of Marcus Hook, two years of probation, license suspension for 18 months, $1,500 fine, costs and fees for DUI.
• Tyler Hawkins, 25, of Milton, one year of probation, $100 fine, costs and fees for resisting arrest.
• Catherine Romaine Tkach, 58, of Mount Carmel, one year of probation, $100 fine, costs, fees and $50 restitution to Nicole Bowman for theft by unlawful taking.
• Yuriy Gussev, 26, of Watsontown, one year of probation, $100 fine, costs and fees for defiant trespass; $300 fine and costs for public drunkenness.
• Anthony Zamboni, 36, of Shamokin, three to 12 months in county jail, 238 days credit for time served, $100 fine, costs and fees for criminal trespass.
• Dwayne Lee, 30, of Shamokin, $300 fine and costs for disorderly conduct; $200 fine and costs for driving without a license.
• Eric Ginck, 44, of Shamokin, three months to one year in county jail, 91 days credit for time served, $200 fine, costs and fees for defiant trespass; one year of probation with restrictive conditions including 90 days of house arrest, $100 fine, costs and fees for simple possession.
• Stanley Mitchell, 32, of Williamsport, $300 fine and costs for carrying a false ID card.
• Tamara Williams, 35, of Philadelphia, six months of probation, license suspension for 12 months, fine of $1,000, costs and fees for DUI.
State Police at Selinsgrove DUI crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported charging Joshua Perdue, 30, of Selinsgrove, with driving under the influence of a controlled substance as the result of a crash which occurred at 12:57 a.m. July 30 at North Susquehanna Trail and Susquehanna Valley Mall Drive, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Two-vehicle crash
PENN TOWNSHIP — Two Mifflinburg women sustained suspected minor injuries in a crash which occurred at 1:04 p.m. Aug. 17 along North Susquehanna Trail, Penn Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2006 Jeep Liberty driven by Angela Dunkle, 27, of Mifflinburg, did not stop in time and struck a stopped 2019 Mercedez-Benz driven by Lacy Bingaman, 33, of Harrisburg.
Dunkle and passenger Kristin Stahl, 33, of Mifflinburg, sustained suspected minor injuries in the crash. Bingaman was not injured. Troopers cited Dunkle with following too closely.
Cruelty to animals
WEST BEAVER TOWNSHIP — Troopers reported arresting Bailey Sweigart, 19, of McClure, after he was allegedly found to be in possession of four severely underweight cows. Two of the cows subsequently passed away.
The incident occurred at 11 a.m. June 10 at 61 McKnight Road, West Beaver Township, Snyder County.
DUI
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers reported charging Jacob Snyder, 32, of Coal Township, with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop conducted at 3:24 p.m. Aug. 3 at North Susquehanna Trail and Eighth Street Avenue, Shamokin Dam.
DUI
MONROE TOWNSHIP — Nathan Sobczyk, 30, of Selinsgrove, was charged with driving under the influence as the result of a traffic stop troopers reported conducting at 3 a.m. Aug. 17 at Penns Drive and Attig Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Burglary
SHAMOKIN DAM — Troopers reported charing Crystal Lovelace, 38, of Shamokin Dam after she allegedly broke into vehicles belonging to Cyrl and Debra Runkle, both 64 and of Shamokin Dam.
The incident occurred at 3:31 a.m. Aug 20 at 16 Weatherfield Drive, Shamokin Dam.
State Police at Montoursville Fatal crash
CLINTON TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Williamsport man died in a crash which occurred at 6:15 a.m. Aug. 19 along Router 15, south of Pinchtown Road, Clinton Township, Lycoming County.
Troopers said Tyjair Barbee was killed when a 2010 Nissan Sentra he was driving went off the roadway, overturned and struck a tree. Barbee was not belted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.