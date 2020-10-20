DANVILLE — A chicken and waffle dinner will be served starting at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 31, at Strawberry Ridge United Church of Christ, 850 Cardinal Road, Danville.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Danville-area woman struck by pickup, killed
- Citing coronavirus issues, doctors ask Trump to cancel rally
- Navy jet crashes in California but pilot ejects safely
- Papers shed light on early years of USS Constitution, Navy
- Older workers face higher unemployment amid virus pandemic
- US spacecraft diving to asteroid for rare rubble grab
- UEFA adds third Chinese sponsor to soccer's Euro 2020
- Seahawks keep top spot in AP Pro32; Steelers, Titans move up
Most Popular
Articles
- Crash closes Route 642
- Chef's Silver and Gold dissolves, donates funds
- Doris (Callenberger) Cooper
- Charles W. Bingaman
- A love of libraries
- Iraqi combat veteran feels ready to serve in Harrisburg
- Kurtz found guilty on all 43 counts
- 1,600 apple dumplings ready for purchase
- Watsontown man charged with corruption of minors
- Lawrence D. Mudge
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.