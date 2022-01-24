State Police At Selinsgrove 4-vehicle crash
MONROE TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported following a four-vehicle crash at 4:01 p.m. Jan. 22 along North Susquehanna Trail, south of Park Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Troopers said a 2011 Jeep Liberty driven by an unnamed person was traveling south when it struck the rear of a 2017 Subaru Forester, causing the Forester to hit the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, which then struck the rear of 2010 Ford Escape. Functional damage was reported to the vehicles and the driver of the Forester was issued a warning for following too closely, police noted.
2-vehicle crash (injury)
MONROE TOWNSHIP — A Selinsgrove woman and a Sunbury man sustained suspected minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash at 2:08 p.m. Jan. 20 along North Susquehanna Trail at Runyan Road, Monroe Township, Snyder County.
Jeannie M. Elmore, 29, of Selinsgrove, attempted a left turn in a 2011 Honda Pilot and struck a southbound 2000 Jeep Cherokee driven by Collin J. Ney, 23, of Sunbury, police reported. Elmore and a passenger were belted. She was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, with a suspected minor injury. Ney was belted and was transported by ambulance to Geisinger with a suspected minor injury.
Elmore will be cited with turning movements and required signals.
Terroristic threats
UNION TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating alleged threats made by an individual in New Jersey via an online social networking program.
The alleged incident was reported between 11 p.m. Nov. 23 and 1:19 p.m. Nov. 24 along Aqueduct Road, Union Township, Snyder County.
Information was shared with law enforcement in New Jersey, troopers reported.
Theft of motor vehicle
PERRY TOWNSHIP — Troopers are investigating an alleged theft of two Kawasaki FT730 Hustler Fastrak 60-inch zero turn mowers valued at $7,948.94 each.
The alleged incident occurred between 8 a.m. Jan. 10 and 14 at Hilly Ridge Sales and Service, where someone contacted the business and used a fraudulent name and credit card to purchase the mowers and arrange for delivery.
Accidental fire
FREEBURG — Troopers investigated a house fire at 7:50 p.m. Jan. 20 along East Market Street, Freeburg, Snyder County.
Freeburg Fire Company responded to the fire, which caused approximately $1,000 in damages. The fire was deemed an accident.
Drug possession
SHAMOKIN DAM — A College Park, Ga. man was allegedly found in possession of a small amount of marijuana when he was contacted by troopers in an occupied vehicle in a hotel parking lot.
The alleged incident was reported at 10:23 p.m. Dec. 29 along Stetler Avenue and North Susquehanna Trail, Shamokin Dam, Snyder County.
Jeffery Arnold, 37, was charged after troopers said contact was made with a 2007 Ford Taurus.
Cruelty to animals
UNION TOWNSHIP — A Port Trevorton man has been charged after police responded to a report of animal neglect.
Matthew Varner, 49, was charged after police responded to an alleged incident at 11:05 a.m. Jan. 21 along Main Street, Union Township, Snyder County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.