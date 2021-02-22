LEWISBURG — Seven Mountains Audubon will hold a virtual program Wednesday, March 17.
Ian Adrian, of Tucson, will lead the program. The presentation will focus on an extreme array of elevation from near sea level to nearly 10,000 feet above encompassing alpine, grasslands, wetlands, flat and rocky deserts, and more, and include an array of biomes and resident species.
To participate, email Kay Cramer at falconrider1@ymail.com for a zoom link.
