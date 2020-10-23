MILTON — Two additional staff members at the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a post dated Oct. 21 on the facility’s website.
According to the website, two staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 and are on quarantine.
The site also said no additional residents have tested positive and no test results are pending. The site did state 63 patients have tested positive and recovered.
According to information released Tuesday by the DOH, since the initial COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in August, 106 residents have tested positive for the virus and 35 have died. The report also listed 56 staff members as having tested positive for the virus.
Those numbers have not changed over the past several weeks.
Representatives from the Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center did not immediately respond on Thursday to The Standard-Journal’s request for comment on the two staff cases of COVID-19 reported on the website.
Nate Wardle, DOH press secretary, said in order to protect patient privacy the DOH “can’t provide disease specific information about a person or group of people.
“We are continuing to assist with all outbreaks, including those in long-term care facilities where out breaks are occurring, are occurring for the first time, and are occurring in locations where there have been previous outbreaks,” he said. “In addition, we have a number of partners, including the RRHCPs, further assisting at facilities.”
According a press release previously provided by Wardle, the RRHCP is the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program.
The release said RRHCP’s support “COVID-19 continued readiness and response planning in long-term residential care facilities.”
In the Northeast Region, Geisinger Clinic and Lehigh Valley Hospital were collectively awarded $24 million to serve as RRHCPs.
Earlier this week, the DOH released a report on its website which said a Sept. 9 survey identified “no deficient practice” at the facility, related to a complaint allegation.
“The facility was in compliance with... Requirements for Long Term Care Facilities infection control regulations and has implemented the CMS and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended practices to prepare for COVID-10,” the report said.
A separate report, dated Sept. 8, said the facility’s emergency preparedness survey was also found to be in compliance.
In late September, the DOH released a lengthy August report which said the facility “failed to implement measures to prevent and/or contain COVID-19.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.