UNIVERSITY PARK — Organizers at the College of Agricultural Sciences said the 4-H Youth Building at Penn State’s Ag Progress Days will introduce kids of all ages to the many facets of 4-H.
Penn State Ag Progress Days will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 11 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 at the Russell E. Larson Agricultural Research Center on Route 45, Rock Springs.
Parents and children can learn about these many 4-H programs with hands-on activities and demonstrations, noted Jeanette Stackhouse, 4-H education program associate and teen program manager for Penn State Extension.
“Each year, the 4-H Youth Building informs our youngest Ag Progress Days visitors about various aspects of the industry,” Stackhouse said. “Many of our exhibitors are youth organizations who bring hands-on learning activities designed for all ages.”
The 4-H Youth Building is located behind the Family Room on Main Street, between West Eighth and West Ninth streets. Exhibits and exhibitors at the Youth Building during all three days of the expo will include the following:
• Grow True Leaders with Pennsylvania 4-H: Explore plant science, which is just one element of the 4-H program. Visitors will create their own “bean grow house” to get a firsthand look at the germination process of a seed.
• Pennsylvania Dairy Princess Promotion: Check out examples of food products that are real dairy or imitation dairy.
• Plants Get Sick Too: Visit a display sponsored by Penn State’s Department of Plant Pathology and Environmental Microbiology and learn about the challenges faced by plants in gardens, farms and forests.
• Live rabbit demonstrations: Wednesday, Aug. 11, the Pennsylvania State Rabbit Breeders Association will have live rabbits and share their hobby with visitors.
Other Ag Progress Days attractions for youth and families will take place throughout the grounds:
• Shaver’s Creek Environmental Center exhibit, near the 4-H Youth Building, will feature live animals and presentations on wildlife including turtles, birds of prey, snakes, amphibians and insects.
• Butterfly Tent: Visitors can walk through a large outdoor screen house with informational displays and live butterflies. The Penn State Department of Entomology sponsors the exhibit in the Yard and Garden Area.
• Hands-on exhibits, Pasto Agricultural Museum, East 10th Street across from the red barn, will give visitors a glimpse into farm and rural life before the widespread use of electricity and gas-powered equipment.
• Demonstrations on healthy eating, food safety and first aid will be offered at the Family Room building on Main Street.
• A-Maze-N-Corn, outside the Joseph D. Harrington Crops, Soils, and Conservation Building, at the end of East Fifth Street, a corn maze is accessible for wheelchairs and baby strollers.
• Horses from the Penn State farm will be part of demonstrations at the Equine Experience, at the top of Main Street.
For more information, visit the Ag Progress Days website. Twitter users can find and share information about the event by using the hashtag #agprogressdays and Facebook users can find the event by searching @AgProgressDays.
