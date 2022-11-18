LEWISBURG — A thick column of black smoke was visible from several miles around as responders from across Union, Northumberland and Montour counties rushed to douse a barn fire which broke out at around noon Friday at 4573 Colonel John Kelly Road, Kelly Township, Union County.
Reports from the scene indicate the barn was filled with hay. The ladder from the Mifflinburg Hose Company’s aerial truck was extended over the barn, pouring a stream of water onto it. As clouds of smoke surrounding the barn started to lift, its metal roof could be seen collapsed around large stacks of hay from inside.
