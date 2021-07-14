LEWISBURG — The natural beauty of landscapes and flowers seen through the eyes and hands of two local artists will be on display at the Public Library for Union County in Gallery 255 throughout August.
Margaret Heuges’ large oil paintings are featured on the gallery walls and focus on the rural landscapes of Union County.
The Mifflinburg resident, holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in illustration from Moore College of Art and Design and a master of fine arts degree from Tyler School of Art, Temple University.
Highlighted in the gallery’s display cases are floral acrylic paintings by Sharon McCuen, of Lewisburg. She works primarily in painting and print making, with a focus on water-based monotypes and mono prints.
A retired school art teacher, she received a Master of Fine Arts degree from Penn State University. In 2005, the Pennsylvania Art Education Association selected McCUen to receive the Outstanding Elementary Art Educator of the year award.
Artists and organizations are encouraged to apply to exhibit items of artistic, cultural and intellectual interest in the library’s gallery and/or display cases.
For more information, visit http://unioncountylibraries.org/home-page/info/displays.
