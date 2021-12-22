MILTON — Nearly 250 children from 100 different families will have a Merry Christmas, thanks to the community support the Milton Salvation Army has received this year.
Entering this holiday season, Lt. Kirsten Starnes said there was a bit of apprehension about how many families the Salvation Army would be able to serve this year through its annual holiday gift distribution to those in need.
Given concerns of a national toy shortage, Starnes said there was fear the community may cut back on its giving this year.
"We had the opposite," she said. "This year has been a huge blessing for us."
Starnes said the Salvation Army received multiple toys which were donated through a drive the Milton Fire Department led during the Milton WinterFest Committee's Santa arrival and holiday tree lighting.
In addition, she said the Susquehanna Motorcycle Club collected a generous amount of toys. The Salvation Army also received donations of toys from the Pence family, and various other community members.
The items were distributed Tuesday from the Salvation Army headquarters on Center Street.
"Each kid is getting between five and seven gifts," Starnes said. "We had a lot of bikes and scooters (donated)."
Each family also received a food box, turkey and pie.
"We are very grateful to partner with members of our community to help those in need," Starnes said.
Valerie Harris, the Milton Salvation Army's office manager, said the organization this year served 100 families through its gift distribution. Two-hundred-forty-seven children were served through those families.
With the program reaching 135 families last year, Starnes noted the need is not quite as great in the community this year.
"Our numbers are a little lower, which is a good thing," she said. "The people who come in, they need the help. We had many who were the first time coming through our doors."
In addition to thanking those who donated new toys for the program, Starnes also praised the volunteers who helped with Tuesday's distribution.
"We had a lot of help making up the toy packages (for distribution)," she said.
Students from the Milton Area High School volunteered their time to help with the distribution.
"We have help from our advisory board, we have our regular volunteers who are here each year," Starnes said.
