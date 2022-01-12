LEWISBURG — No arrests have yet been made after a series of vehicle break-ins in Lewisburg Borough and East Buffalo Township (EBT).
Buffalo Valley Regional Police (BVRPD) Chief Paul Yost told police commission members Wednesday evening that there were 13 break-ins were reported in December with an additional one since. He said some were along Third and Second streets in the borough and others were in the Linntown area of EBT.
Yost said some of the break-ins were of unlocked vehicles while windows were smashed for entry to the remainder. He said the crime is common during holiday times as motorists are likely to leave packages and other valuables in their vehicles.
Commissioners got a good look at a new body camera system recently acquired and now in use by the department. Yost stood during the meeting to reveal that he had worn the camera, about the size of a large cell phone, and a device to keep it in place on the chest.
The system, initially costing $19,732, was able to link with the WatchGuard system in police vehicles but record separately. Annual costs would total about $3,000 for maintenance and licensing fees.
Yost said a single touch activates the system, but two touches are needed to stop recording. On return to department offices, video is uploaded for further reference or storage.
Commissioners returned from an executive session for personnel purposes and agreed to make conditional offers to three applicants for officer positions.
Two would be for immediate hire while a third was on the condition that the applicant will graduate from the academy and be hire in June or July. Commissioner Char Gray noted two officers planned to retire in early 2023 and the plan was to have the veterans help train the newcomers.
The meeting was the first to be held under a new intergovernmental agreement discussed a year ago and eventually agreed upon. Each municipality now has three representatives rather than two apiece and third commissioner from alternating municipalities each year. Alternates will still be permitted to join in discussions but not vote.
Kendy Alvarez and Marlene Lira each attended their first regular commission meeting.
Alvarez, Lewisburg mayor, served as an alternate in place of Jordi Comas.
Lira, a Ward 4 representative on borough council, also works as a public health researcher with an emphasis on the effects of substance abuse. Lira attended the meeting via video from Spain where she was with her husband on sabbatical.
Commissioner Justin Madaus and Alternate Katie Evans of EBT were also at their first regular commission meeting.
Madaus noted he successfully defended a doctoral dissertation in psychology and was employed in the federal correction system.
Evans, a retired educator, is also an EBT supervisor.
