LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement for the fall semester. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.
The following local students have achieved dean's list status:
Jamie Fedorjaka, Class of 2024, Lewisburg
Audrey Harer, Class of 2024, Lewisburg
Megan Kopitsky, Class of 2022, Lewisburg
Bangyan Li, Class of 2022, Lewisburg
Claire Martin, Class of 2021, Lewisburg
Holly Moore, Class of 2021, Lewisburg
Kameron Schreffler, Class of 2024, Lewisburg
Lauren Shearer, Class of 2022, Lewisburg
Ryan Veloz, Class of 2023, Lewisburg
Tyler Burns, Class of 2023, Mifflinburg
Jon Hayes, Class of 2021, Mifflinburg
Zane Patterson, Class of 2022, Mifflinburg
Seth Pletcher, Class of 2023, Mifflinburg
Cole Reish, Class of 2023, Mifflinburg
Allison Wagner, Class of 2023, Mifflinburg
Frankie Guida, Class of 2021, Milton
Kelsee Dunn, Class of 2022, Coal Township
