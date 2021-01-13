LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released the dean's list for outstanding academic achievement for the fall semester. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean's list recognition.

The following local students have achieved dean's list status:

Jamie Fedorjaka, Class of 2024, Lewisburg

Audrey Harer, Class of 2024, Lewisburg

Megan Kopitsky, Class of 2022, Lewisburg

Bangyan Li, Class of 2022, Lewisburg

Claire Martin, Class of 2021, Lewisburg

Holly Moore, Class of 2021, Lewisburg

Kameron Schreffler, Class of 2024, Lewisburg

Lauren Shearer, Class of 2022, Lewisburg

Ryan Veloz, Class of 2023, Lewisburg

Tyler Burns, Class of 2023, Mifflinburg

Jon Hayes, Class of 2021, Mifflinburg

Zane Patterson, Class of 2022, Mifflinburg

Seth Pletcher, Class of 2023, Mifflinburg

Cole Reish, Class of 2023, Mifflinburg

Allison Wagner, Class of 2023, Mifflinburg

Frankie Guida, Class of 2021, Milton

Kelsee Dunn, Class of 2022, Coal Township

