EAST BUFFALO TOWNSHIP — Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) confirmed Tuesday he would visit El Paso, Texas, and other spots along the United States border with Mexico.
Keller would be joined by Republican colleagues on the House Oversight Committee to get a better look amid reports of a new wave of people entering the country from the south.
Keller said committee members would look over nighttime operations with border agents, see the border wall and tour the port of entry. Committee members also planned to see border areas in New Mexico.
Though the movement of people over the border has been a topic for years, Keller was troubled by the most recent wave.
“We weren’t seeing this a year ago,” Keller said. “We were seeing people, but this is truly a disaster.”
Keller called for the Biden administration to secure the southern border by returning to a “remain in Mexico” policy as was practiced by the previous administration. Staying in contact with governments of Guatemala and Honduras, also as done previously, was also advisable.
Keller criticized Vice President Kamala Harris for not visiting the border to date, though she has been tasked with leading the administration’s response to the influx.
