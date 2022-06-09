District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe, Lewisburg Summary trial
• Hydia T. Shavers, 36, of Lewisburg, entered guilty pleas to investigation by officer/duty of operator, villate hazard regulation, driving while operator privilege suspended or revoked.
• Meghan J. Taner, 21, of Lewisburg, was guilty of carry false identification card (minor).
Preliminary hearing
• Hydia T. Shavers, 36, of Lewisburg, waived counts of use or possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense DUI controlled substance Schedule 1, DUI controlled substance metabolite and DUI controlled substance impaired ability to court. A summary count of exceed 55 mph in other location by 15 mph was also waived.
District Judge Jeff Mensch, Mifflinburg Summary trial
• Stephen R. Ziegler, 46, of Williamstown, entered guilty pleas to disregard traffic lane (single), driving at a safe speed, careless driving and driving without a license. Counts of failure to notify police of accidental damage to vehicle, driving with license suspended and careless driving were withdrawn.
State Police at Milton Two-vehicle crash
VALLEY TOWNSHIP — Two people were injured in a crash which occurred at 12:36 p.m. June 1 along Continental Boulevard, at Route 642, Valley Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2017 Chrysler Town and Country driven by David Frederick, 85, of Danville, attempted to cross Continental Boulevard from Route 642 and struck a 2017 Ford Escape driven by Lillian Eck, 71, of Berwick.
Frederick, who was cited with vehicle turning left, sustained a possible injury in the crash. Troopers said Eck sustained a suspected serious injury.
Two-vehicle crash
NEW BERLIN — A Middleburg woman sustained a suspected minor injury in a crash which occurred at 7:29 p.m. June 4 along Plum Street, New Berlin.
Troopers said a 2019 Ford F-160XLT driven by Adam Taylor, 36, of New Berlin, attempted to turn onto Vine Street from Plum Street and struck a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta driven by Christine Michael, 46, of Middleburg.
Michael sustained a suspected minor injury. Taylor was cited with obedience to traffic-control devices.
One-vehicle crash
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — A 21-year-old Milton man sustained an injury of unknown severity in a crash which occurred at 4:29 a.m. June 4 along Cemetery Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Troopers said a 2017 Ford F250 driven by Tyler Boyer left its lane of travel, spun and struck a utility pole. Boyer was charged with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
One-vehicle crash
COOPER TOWNSHIP — No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash which occurred at 5:12 a.m. June 3 along Montour Boulevard, Cooper Township, Montour County.
Troopers said a 2009 Subaru Legacy driven by Owen Martz, 20, of Danville, swerved, lost control, and struck a guide rail.
Harassment
TURBOTVILLE — Troopers said a 39-year-old Watsontown man, the reported victim of harassment, refused to cooperate with the investigation.
The incident occurred at 9:21 p.m. June 6 at 41 Church St., Turbotville.
Theft
GREGG TOWNSHIP — Robert Hemrick, 68, of Allenwood, reported the theft of 10 pounds of freon, valued at $600.
The theft was reported at 10:19 a.m. May 31 at 2870 Route 44, Gregg Township, Union County.
Theft by deception
LEWIS TOWNSHIP — Troopers said a 37-year-old Watsontown man paid a suspect $3,000 for building materials. The contractor did not complete the arraigned work.
The incident was reported at 9:36 a.m. June 2 along Glaze Road, Lewis Township, Northumberland County.
Theft by deception
TURBOT TOWNSHIP — Troopers said someone opened a bank account in the name of a 55-year-old Milton man.
The incident occurred at 11:47 a.m. June 7 along Grange Hall Road, Turbot Township, Northumberland County.
Confinement of dogs on premise
TURBOTVILLE — Eric Harrison, 38, of Turbotville, has been charged after troopers said two of his dogs were roaming outside of his premises.
The incident occurred at 11 p.m. June 4 at 65 Cherry Tree Lane, Turbotville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.